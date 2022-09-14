In news that surprises no one, Netflix’s The Crown has surged into the Top 10 again following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Coverage of the news has been round-the-clock and evidently, many are rewatching or watching the series for the first time.

The Crown began in 2016 and has since released four seasons, with two more on the way. Season five is due in November 2022.

Filming of season six has paused as a mark of respect following the Queen’s death.

Peter Morgan, the showrunner of The Crown, recently referred to the series which has sought to cover the Queen’s entire reign as a “love letter” to Queen Elizabeth.

As of Sunday, the show is the fourth biggest TV show on Netflix globally behind Cobra Kai, Devil in Ohio, and Diary of a Gigolo.

Wikipedia visits for The Crown have gone from around 8,000 hits daily to over 100,000 on September 9.