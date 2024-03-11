Pop icon Madonna joined forces with Kylie Minogue on stage in Los Angeles for a star-studded celebration of International Women’s Day.
The duo treated the audience to a performance of Gloria Gaynor’s empowering anthem “I Will Survive” along with Minogue’s chart-topping hit “Can’t Get You Out of My Head”.
@madonnaculture MADONNA & KYLIE ❤️🔥 🎥 @huntercrenshaw I Will Survive/Can’t Get Out Of My Head, The Celebration Tour, KIA Forum Arena, Los Angeles, March 7, 2024. #madonna #kylieminogue #madonnaculturetiktok #celebrationtour #pop ♬ Madonna with Kylie Minogue – MadonnaCulture | TikTok 👑
Kylie wore an iconic outfit paying homage to a similar look worn by Madonna in the year 2000!
Madonna took to Instagram after the performance, expressing her excitement about sharing the stage with Kylie Minogue, stating, “Couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate International Women’s Day than to sing with @kylieminogue on stage last night!”
