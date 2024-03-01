It seems Drew Barrymore’s racy past has come back to haunt her, in the form of her two daughters, Olive, 11, and Frankie, 9.

During the latest episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, the actress revealed her girls’ interest in fashion, and how it can lead to disagreements.

“My daughter wants to wear a crop top,” Barrymore told guest singer Christina Aguilera before revealing the big guns:

“I’ll say, ‘No,’ and she’ll go, ‘You were on the cover of Playboy’.”

Ooof. Barrymore’s daughter is of course referring to her mother’s 1995 Playboy cover where she posed in a crop top and undies.

Christina, who’s sported some equally saucy looks throughout her career – admitted she’s also had similar conversations with her 9-year-old daughter.

“I knew it was coming the day I wore chaps,” she told Drew, referencing her iconic 2000s look. “My daughter wants to wear a crop top, too. And I am just like, ‘Can we just pull it down?’”

Aguilera, mother to daughter Summer, 9, and son Max, 16, drove home that she doesn’t regret a single outfit she’s worn.

“We were expressing ourselves and how we felt was best for us I think, at the time.”

Both women agreed they loved all of their fashion phases, regardless of what others thought. Aguilera is most concerned about Summer’s relationship with clothes in respect to knowing herself and being proud of her body.

“I think I always try to instil in her that, you know, certain people out there have good intentions and bad intentions. I think it’s important for her to have a strong sense of self but also to be very empowered with her body. I want her to just really know herself first.”

Watch the chat here: