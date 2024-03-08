One of television’s most iconic garments, Colin Firth’s wet shirt from the 1995 BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice, fetched an impressive £20,000 ($39,000) at auction… no water included (unfortunately).

The ensemble, featuring Firth’s portrayal of Mr. Darcy, exceeded expectations, doubling its estimated value of £10,000 ($19,400) at Kerry Taylor Auctions.

The total price, including a buyer’s premium, amounted to £25,000 ($49,000). Firth’s memorable scene emerging from a pond, captivating Elizabeth Bennet (Jennifer Ehle), remains a standout moment in British television history.

Beyond this famed attire, Madonna’s 1950s Christian Dior taffeta ball gown from the film Evita sold for £40,000 ($78,000). Johnny Depp’s costumes from various films, including Sleepy Hollow and The Libertine, also garnered significant bids.

Proceeds from the auction benefit the Bright Foundation, an arts education charity established by renowned costume designer John Bright.

“My life’s work has been committed to costume design for film, TV and theatre, and I feel incredibly fortunate to have been able to pursue this path,” Bright said.

“It is my firmly held belief that the arts and creativity can shape happier and healthier children and enable young people to reach their full potential.”