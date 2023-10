Say goodbye to Kellogg’s and hello to “Kellanova”.

The new name was a decision made last year in order to split the $31.3 billion giant into two companies.

WK Kellogg Co will focus on the main cereal sector, including Froot Loops, Special K, Rice Bubbles etc. Meanwhile, Kellanova will become a “global snacking powerhouse” – this half of the company will focus on other brands like LCMs.

Our favourite cereals including Coco Pops, Crunchy Nut and Sultana Bran will keep the iconic Kellogg’s logo.