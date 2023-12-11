Jennifer Aniston has revealed insight into the final days of her Friends co-star Matthew Perry in a new interview since his shock passing in October.

The 54-year-old actress explained that Matthew was in a good place leading up to his death, telling Variety that she hopes he is remembered “as he said he’d love to be remembered” — a man who lived well and helped others.

“He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know,” she said.

“I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy” she revealed.

“I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard.”

Reflecting on the public’s reaction after his loss, Aniston said the outpouring of love has been ‘beautiful’.

“I hope he can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was.”

Rest in Peace, Matthew.