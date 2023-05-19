The early reviews are in and if the prolonged standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival is anything to go by, we have reason to be pumped about the latest Indiana Jones instalment.

The fifth movie in the decades-old franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, got its world premiere at the famous French festival overnight. The consensus so far seems to point to a return to form for the Ford-fronted franchise.

The 80-year-old Ford reportedly fought back tears multiple times throughout the premiere, receiving a surprise Palme d’Or from Festival Director Thierry Frémaux following the screening of a reel of some of his most famous roles, including Han Solo and Richard Kimble from The Fugitive.

The original Indiana Jones actor responded by telling the audience that he loved them and sharing share that he was “very moved by this”.

“They say when you’re about to die, you see your life flash before your eyes, and I just saw my life flash before my eyes,” Ford continued, before casting aside the honours and turning the audience’s attention to the movie.

Early reviews following the premiere seem to have declared the final instalment of the Indiana Jones a win for Indy fans. With Radio Times predicting that fans “will leave cinemas feeling like their old hero had one final great outing” in their four-star review.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is set to be released in Australian cinemas on June 28th.

Advertisement

Advertisement