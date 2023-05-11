Dolph Lundgren has revealed he’s been battling lung cancer for eight years.

The Rocky IV star opened up about the diagnosis for the first time during a recent interview with ‘In Depth With Graham Bensinger’.

In 2015, Lundgren said doctors had found a tumour in his kidney, which turned out to be cancerous.

“I did scans every six months, then every year, and it was fine for about five years,” he said.

In 2020, the cancer returned, and Lundgren had surgery to remove more tumours, but a short time later, another was found in his liver, which ended up being too big to remove.

Lundgren said it was while he was in London shooting The Expendables 4 and the Aquaman sequel when he was advised to ‘take a break’ and ‘spend more time with family’.

“So I asked him how long I have left,” he recalled, “I think he said two or three years, but I could tell in his voice that he probably thought it was less.”

With nothing to lose, Lundgren sought a second opinion with Dr. Alexandra Drakaki… and her treatments have had an incredible response – so far, his tumours have shrunk by an astonishing 90 per cent.

Watch the full interview here:

Adding this vid, just because it’s awesome…