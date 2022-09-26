WOAH! Big accusation in that title, huh?
Well, I’m sorry to ruin your day but it’s true: you, me, and the rest of the world are cutting garlic like schmucks. Beautiful Frenchman Carl is a chef with a HUGE online following. His Youtube channel ‘Carl Is Cooking’ has over 1 million subscribers and his other social media accounts are right up there too.
Carl shared a cooking hack to his TikTok which quickly racked up over 4.3m views, half a million ‘likes’ and more comments than any human could feasibly scroll through without going cross-eyed. Watch the clip below and change the way you cook forever!
@carl.is.cooking Je coupe toujours l’ail 🧄 comme ça, toi? #foodhack #foodie #foodtiktok #foodlover #viralfood #hack #lifehacks #garlichack ♬ Ultimate life hacks – Kelly – The Life Bath