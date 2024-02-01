The historic $200 million Powerball jackpot has been claimed by two lucky winners who will be sharing the grand prize.

A couple hailing from Singleton, located approximately an hour inland from Newcastle in NSW, secured one of the winning tickets, while an unidentified individual in Queensland purchased the other ticket.

Expressing their plans, one-half of the Singleton couple mentioned the intention to retire from work. However, the other half is inclined to continue with their current job, driven by their passion, despite their newfound status as instant multimillionaires. The division in their decisions adds an intriguing twist to their remarkable windfall.

Officials at The Lott said the woman laughed hysterically as she was contacted about the giant win.

“It’s a lot of money. A lot of money to fathom,” she told officials.

“I just had a look a moment ago and I instantly went ‘oh my god’.

“I mean you joke about winning but never expect it to happen to you.

“Well, I absolutely won’t be working anymore. I mean, honestly, do I really need to?”

She said her partner was in shock, but “he loves his job, so I don’t know if he’ll be retiring”.

They will likely take an overseas holiday (“to see everywhere”) and plan to celebrate this weekend.

“Our options are endless,” the woman said

“It’s going to help our children immensely.

“Wow. I’m just taking it all in. Thank you so much.”

The unregistered winner from Queensland remains elusive as officials were unable to contact them following the record $200 million Powerball jackpot. Draw 1446 on February 1 yielded winning numbers 12, 33, 23, 35, 1, and 26, with Powerball 10. There were 22 division two winners, each claiming just over $177,000.

The historic jackpot saw a surge in ticket sales, with hundreds expected to be purchased every minute. In 2022, the previous highest Australian lottery jackpot of $160 million was shared among three individuals. The likelihood of winning Division One Powerball is over 134 million to one, making it statistically rarer than being struck by lightning multiple times.

In the past year, Australia witnessed 20 division-one Powerball wins, totalling more than $552.15 million. The allure of the Powerball jackpot continues to capture players’ attention, culminating in this unprecedented jackpot.

