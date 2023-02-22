What in the Nordic Gods is going on here!?

A video posted by TikToker Olly Bowman (@MrMelk_) has gone viral after showing a collection of prams parked outside in the freezing Norwegian winter with babies left asleep inside.

The 22-year-old old from Sydney documents his travels online and shared the clip showcasing the Norwegian tradition. Apparently families have been leaving their babies outside to nap for hundreds of years, regardless of the season. The practice helps with children’s breathing and makes them more independent according to some doctor from the 1920s, but the tradition’s stuck!

Check out the video below.

Would you give it a go?