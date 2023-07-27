Passengers travelling on a 12-hour British Airways flight have been served KFC rather than their regular meals after the airline encountered a ‘catering issue’.

It seems that the plane’s catering carts weren’t chilled properly, meaning they had to throw away all of their meals on the flight from Providenciales in the Turks and Caicos Islands to London Heathrow Airport.

So the airline did what any of us would do when we don’t have any food to eat – grab some KFC!

Watch the video of the cabin crew handing out the goods below.

Now if you’re anything like us, you’d be thinking that getting served KFC would be heaven on a long-haul flight but it wasn’t all as it seems.

After the cabin crew searched the airport and returned with buckets of KFC chicken, they had to be distributed out to the flight, leaving passengers with one piece of chicken each.

If that’s all you’re getting on a 12-hour flight, you can imagine you’d be pretty hungry…

One passenger shared a photo of them with their little portion on Twitter.

@British_Airways just landed @HeathrowAirport after a 12.5 hour flight BA252 from Turks and Caicos with no catering! BA had to serve @kfc at Nassau giving some lucky passengers 1 piece of chicken. The container with the plane catering wasn’t chilled so all thrown away!! pic.twitter.com/U5IcBD2hRy — Andrew Bailey (@aktivandrew) July 24, 2023

To compensate for the inconvenience, British Airways gave customers a refreshment voucher upon landing.

“We apologise to customers that their full meal service was not available and we had to wing it on this occasion,” the airline said.

They really did have to ‘wing’ it…