Some will say this is anti-social while some will say this is genius. But whatever side of the fence you sit on, this actually exists!

Qantas are now letting passengers buy the seat next to them so they’re not stuck on a flight sitting next to some stranger. And let’s be honest, between sharing an armrest and having to participate

The ‘Neighbour Free’ program means that “Customers can purchase extra seat/s on Qantas operated and marketed flights for their personal comfort,” Qantas stated.

But there is a catch.

The program is only available on selected domestic routes and the extra seat isn’t guaranteed.

Qantas has warned passengers that “‘Neighbour Free’ seats are subject to availability and may need to be changed for operational, safety or security reasons, even after boarding the aircraft,” so you are even at risk of loosing the seat and gaining a neighbour at the very last minute before take off.

According to reports, passengers wanting to buy their neighbouring seat should expect to fork out around $30-$65.

