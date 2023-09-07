Travellers are getting the chance to fly to some of Asia’s best destinations for *checks notes* absolutely nix.

Vietjet’s $0 sale starts this Saturday and for just 24 hours will have thousands of seats up for grabs for free. The only charge that travellers will have to pay is taxes and surcharges.

Vietjet services routes to Vietnam (obvs), Bali, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Japan, and South Korea.

Tickets are subject to availability and allow travellers to fly to their chosen location anytime between September 18, 2023, and March 31, 2024, with the flights departing from either Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, or Perth.

The sale kicks off Saturday, September 9 through Vietjet’s website or app for 24 hours only.