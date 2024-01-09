Heads up if you’re headed to Bali anytime soon, the Indonesian government is about to roll out a fresh tourist tax.

At $14.40, or 150,000 Indonesian Rupiah, it’s not crazy pricey but you’ll need to remember to settle it before entering the country.

Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno said the tax would “be used for the conservation of Bali’s nature” and culture, as well as developing infrastructure to improve the quality of services, safety, and comfort of tourists.

It’s set to kick in on February 14.

There’ll be few ways to pay, including bank transfer, virtual account, or Qris payment on the LOVE BALI website or via their app which is yet to launch.