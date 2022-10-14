Our childhood dreams are coming true.

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD™ is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood!

Opening early 2023, we’ll get the chance to immerse ourselves in this colourful land of play filled with Nintendo themed rides and attractions.

A stand out ride includes the groundbreaking Mario Kart™: Bowser’s Challenge! We’ve tried it in Japan and now it’s hitting the states. Put on the magical glasses and battle Team Bowser on iconic Mario Kart courses alongside Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach. Collect coins and throw those infamous shells to win the Golden Cup. So basically, it’s us fulfilling our childhood fantasies.

Check it out below:

