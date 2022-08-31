“Quit sending naked pictures lets get yourself to Cabo” – Pilot, who is NOT amused by your shenanigans.

A Southwest flight in America was almost cancelled after a raunchy individual was airdropping naked photos of themselves to other passengers. While taxiing to the runway the situation got so out of hand that the PILOT had to intervene – threatening to return to the gate and have security involved.

Speaking to The Post a Southwest representative said “The safety, security and wellbeing of Customers and Employees is the Southwest Team’s highest priority at all times. When made aware of a potential problem, our employees address issues to support the comfort of those traveling with us.” Check out the strangest in-flight announcement you’ll ever hear below.