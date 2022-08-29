Australia’s newest budget airline has just named its first Boeing 737 Max – and, honestly, it doesn’t get more Aussie.

Bonza is set to launch in October and asked the public to help pick a nickname for the aircraft, which recently touched down at Sunshine Coast Airport.

The airline was inundated with suggestions, including ‘Purple Rippa’, ‘Sunny Boy’ and ‘Digger’.

Even ‘Steve’ was thrown in the ring as a nod to Steve Irwin.

“Aussies sure love a nickname and you gave us loads of suggestions when we asked for your help to name the plane,” the airline posted to social media.

“So today, we’re excited to announce our brand new purple beauty’s name is… Shazza!”

“It doesn’t get anymore Aussie than that 😎”

Plenty of Sharon’s were over the moon with the decision,

“Love it. Especially since it’s my name,” one Sharon wrote.

“Do we all get a free flight, as naming rights?” asked another Sharon.

Even a Karen allowed it, saying that “Kazza loves the name Shazza.”

Bonza will serve the country’s secondary airports, targeting travellers to more regional destinations.