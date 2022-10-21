Our kitchens, office tea rooms and smoko breaks are set to never be the same again at the news that Arnott’s have discontinued its Classic Assorted variety packs.

The pack that brings ‘your favourites together’, including Shortbread Creams, Kingstons, Monte Carlos, Scotch Fingers, Butternut Snap and Choc Chip has reportedly been ‘on and off’ from some supermarket shelves in previous months.

In a statement, Arnott’s confirmed that “due to ongoing low sales and limited shelf space in supermarkets, the difficult decision was made to stop production of this product”.

It’s understood that the 500g, 6-variety product has been switched out for a smaller version with only four kinds of biscuits (the elite Kingston better be one of them).