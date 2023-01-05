The Coles VEGEMITE hot cross buns are available now for $3.50.

The limited-edition combination of sweet and savoury is the latest in a series of flavour mash-ups from Coles, which has previously made buns in Lamington, Raspberry and White Chocolate and Sticky Date and Butterscotch flavours.

The full range also includes Apple & Cinnamon 6pk, Fruit-Free 6pk and Gluten free chocolate and traditional 3pks. Limited-edition varieties such as Sticky Date & Butterscotch and Salted Caramel are also available now with further flavours introduced throughout the season.

Will you be giving them a try?