This is not a drill – Chupa Chups have released ice creams and ice blocks for the summer!

Your favourite fun flavours can soon be found in the freezer with Bulla Dairy Foods’ Chupa Chups Party Pack.

Featuring strawberry, watermelon and cola flavours, summer’s must-have limited edition party pack is packed with 30 refreshingly delicious ice blocks.

With a holiday fun colour-in activity on the back of each pack, the Chupa Chups Party Pack can be found in exclusively in Coles from 4 January 2023 for $18.

Also available are Bulla Dairy Foods’ Chupa Chups Mixed Minis featuring strawberry & cream, watermelon, and cola flavours. Available at Coles, Woolworths, and independent grocery stores, the Chupa Chups Mixed Minis launched late September this year. With 10 icy mini sticks included in each pack, the Chupa Chups Mixed Minis retail for $8.