More footage of the lion that escaped from a circus wandering the streets of Ladispoli, Rome, Italy 🇮🇹 | 11 November 2023 | #Italy #Lion #escaped pic.twitter.com/jW5Sq7jbha — Disaster Tracker (@DisasterTrackHQ) November 12, 2023

It’s not known how the lion got out but served as a talking point for Mayor Alessandro Grando, who expressed hope that this would be the catalyst for ending the exploitation of animals in circuses.

Mayor Grando clarified that he did not have the authority to approve circuses and mentioned that his administration had previously attempted, albeit unsuccessfully, to prohibit circuses featuring animals in the town back in 2017.