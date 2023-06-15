One of Prince Harry’s “biggest mistakes” of “his life” will be included in the sixth and final season of Netflix’s hit series The Crown.

This week, People reported that photos from the set of the show reveal a man holding copies of the British daily newspaper The Times that includes Prince Harry’s Nazi costume scandal on the front page.

The headline in the photo reads: “Prince Harry’s Nazi costume uproar.”

It also looks like actor Luther Ford, who portrays the young adult version of Prince Harry, recreated the candid photos for the show.

The scandal took place in 2005 when the royal was 20 years old. He apologised shortly after it made headlines with a statement. “I am very sorry if I caused any offence or embarrassment to anyone. It was a poor choice of costume and I apologise.”

In Prince Harry’s Netflix docu-series with his wife Meghan Markle, Harry & Meghan, he revisited the scandal nearly 10 years later, calling it “probably one of the biggest mistakes in my life.” He continued, “I felt so ashamed afterward. All I wanted to do was make it right.”

He went on to reveal that he later spoke to the chief rabbi in London and a Holocaust survivor in Berlin. “I could’ve just ignored it and probably made the same mistakes over and over again in my life. But I learned from that.”

In his bombshell memoir Spare, Prince Harry also revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton encouraged him to wear the Nazi uniform to “Native and Colonial”-themed costume party.

“I rented it, plus a silly moustache, and went back to the house. I tried it all on. They both howled,” he wrote. “Worse than Willy’s leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point.”