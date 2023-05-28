After almost 21 years as the co-host of Channel Seven’s Sunrise TV show, David Koch has announced that he is stepping aside from the show.

“I’ve decided to hang up the boots as co-host”, Kochie told viewers this morning just before 8:30, as he fought back tears throughout the announcement.

Koch made sure to make mention of the “20 consecutive premierships” of the breakfast TV ratings game, taking the opportunity to have a final jab at his contemporaries on Channel Nine’s Today.

The brekky TV mainstay says that he plans to spend the time to focus on his family, the family’s business and his footy club. Koch is famously Chairperson of the Port Adelaide Football Club and a

“Frankly finding it harder to get off the ground and take those specky marks and it’s time to bring through the next generation. Let me tell you, I don’t want to be a list-clogger,” weaving in some footy poetry to his announcement.

“I’ll miss you, the Sunrise viewers who have energised me everyday,” Koch continued.

His final show will be on Friday 9th June.

