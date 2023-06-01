Black Mirror fans, gird ya loins, a new season of new realities, new rabbitholes and new mindf**ks is almost here.

The full trailer for Season 6 of Charlie Brooker’s dark anthology series has been released, along with episode details of the 5 new stories.

Joan is Awful

An average woman is stunned to discover a global streaming platform has launched a prestige TV drama adaptation of her life — in which she is portrayed by Hollywood A-lister Salma Hayek.

Cast: Annie Murphy, Ben Barnes, Himesh Patel, Michael Cera, Rob Delaney, Salma Hayek Pinault

Loch Henry

A young couple travel to a sleepy Scottish town to start work on a genteel nature documentary – but find themselves drawn to a juicy local story involving shocking events of the past.

Cast: Daniel Portman, John Hannah, Monica Dolan, Myha’la Herrold, Samuel Blenkin

Beyond the Sea

In an alternative 1969, two men on a perilous high-tech mission wrestle with the consequences of an unimaginable tragedy.

Cast: Aaron Paul, Auden Thornton, Josh Hartnett, Kate Mara, Rory Culkin

Mazey Day

A troubled starlet is dogged by invasive paparazzi while dealing with the consequences of a hit-and-run incident.

Cast: Clara Rugaard, Danny Ramirez, Zazie Beetz

Demon 79

Northern England, 1979. A meek sales assistant is told she must commit terrible acts to prevent disaster

Cast: Anjana Vasan, Paapa Essiedu

Check out the trailer here:

Black Mirror Season 6 kicks off Thursday June 15 on Netflix.