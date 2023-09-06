The Crown has just shared a “hint” at what’s to come in their final season.

As the Netflix hit prepares to end its journey with the royal family, they took to social media to share a first look at what they’ll be covering in the sixth and final season.

“After six seasons, seven years and three casts, The Crown comes to an end later this year,” they wrote on Monday, September 4th. “Here’s a hint at what’s to come in our final season.”

The hint showed an official pamphlet that read: “Service of Prayer and Dedication Following the Marriage of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales and Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cornwall,” meaning that the show will cover King Charles III and Queen Camilla’s 2005 wedding.

The King and Queen, who at the time were referred to as the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall, wed in Windsor on April 9th, 2005.

This was the King’s second marriage as he was famously married to Princess Diana but had an affair with Camilla during their marriage. As for Camilla, she was married to Andrew Parker Bowles and they divorced in 1995.

In addition to the King and Queen’s marriage, the sixth season of The Crown will also cover young Prince Harry’s Nazi Halloween costume scandal. Earlier this year, People reported that photos from the set of the show reveal a man holding copies of the British daily newspaper The Times that includes Prince Harry’s Nazi costume scandal on the front page.

The Crown season 6 has yet to receive an official release date.