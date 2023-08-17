Look, you wouldn’t be blamed for forgetting that, following the end of its 37-year run in July last year, a revival of the iconic Aussie TV show was announced just months after.

But the first trailer of Amazon Freevee’s Neighbour’s revival has just been released and honestly, it’s left us pretty keen for the show to return.

Given a new lifeline by Amazon Freevee and Prime Video, the new Neighbours will feature many familiar faces including Paul, Susan, Dr Karl and Toadie as well as guest stars from the likes of Guy Pearce and ‘The OC’ star Mischa Barton.

Get out your calendar 📆 and set an alarm ⏰ The new chapter of Neighbours starts on the 18th September! ✨ pic.twitter.com/SyyKJEKFGb — Neighbours (@neighbours) August 15, 2023

Starting 18 September, the revitalised series will air on Channel 10, its old home, and will also be available to stream for free on Amazon Freevee in the UK and US. In Australia and New Zealand, the ad-free version of the show will be available on Prime Video seven days following the free-to-air viewing.