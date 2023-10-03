This week, the season finale of ‘Only Murders in the Building’ aired, wrapping up Season 3.

The heartbreak that comes with your favourite show ending was quickly replaced with elation as Hulu announced they’ve renewed the show for a fourth season!

For the uninitiated; Charles Haden-Savage (Steve Martin), Oliver Putnam (Martin Short) and Mabel Mora (Selena Gomez) make up a ragtag team of unlikely best friends who have a podcast where they solve murders that have occurred in their building (thus the name).

We’ll keep you posted when we have more info on when the crime-solving trio will be back on our screens!