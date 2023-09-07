CBS just dropped the trailer for the first international spin-off of the iconic NCIS franchise, ‘NCIS: Sydney’.

Originally commissioned by Paramount+ Australia and Network 10, the series has secured a prominent slot on the major US network.

In this new addition to the NCIS universe, international tensions reach a boiling point in the Indo-Pacific region bringing together an eclectic team comprising US NCIS Agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP) as part of a multinational task force. Their mission: to maintain law and order in the world’s most hotly contested expanse of ocean.

NCIS: Sydney is set to make its premiere on Monday, November 13 in the US… but for fans Down Under, we’re getting it three days earlier on Paramount+, Friday, November 10th.

From there, viewers can look forward to a weekly rollout of new episodes.