Netflix has rolled out the first look at a new four-part docuseries on the 30-year career of Robbie Williams.

“The thing that would destroy me has also made me successful,” the pop icon says of his highs and lows in the as-yet-untitled documentary.

“Big. More. Touch the fire. Touch the button, push when it says pull,” Williams continues in the teaser.

“All of those things have given me my career, but there’s also a detrimental side to it too… it depends which wolf you feed.”

Williams will touch on his “struggles with addiction to his recovery” and “his breakup with Take That to their reunion” using new interviews and archive footage.

We’ll keep you posted on when it’s due to drop.