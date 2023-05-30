It’s official, The Office is coming down under!

We’ve got so many questions like, who’s going to be the next Michael Scott and how could you ever top the Jim and Pam’s epic love story?

According to the Daily Telegraph, industry sources have said the the delusional manager, formerly Michael Scott and David Brent in the UK version, will be played by a female comedy star.

Big Aussie names such as Magda Szubanski, Celia Pacquola, Kitty Flanagan and Judith Lucy have all been ruled out for the role, however Isla Fischer has been rumoured to take up the role.

The shows producers also allegedly looked across the ditch to New Zealand to potential candidates for the prized role.

As for other cast members, names like Jim Jeffries and Rachael Griffiths have also been floated as potential cast members.

The Aussie version is being produced by Bunya Productions and is expected to be released on Amazon Prime.

Watch this space for further updates.