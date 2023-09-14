Ozzy Osbourne recently announced that he would have to undergo yet another surgery as a result of injuries sustained from an accident that occurred in 2019.

During episode one of The Return of the Osbourne’s Podcast that aired on September 12th, the Prince of Darkness told fans that he is currently in a lot of pain and will need to undergo a fourth surgery to fix structural damage caused by multiple accidents throughout the years (stemming from a bike accident that occurred in 2003).

“My lower back is… I’m going for an epidural soon because what they’ve discovered is the neck has been fixed. Below the neck there’s two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there’s nothing left of ’em. All I know is right now is right now I’m in a lot of pain. I’m in a lot of discomfort.”

Ozzy went on to detail painful back complications that continue to keep him from taking the stage.

“Because what’s happening now… in my back, the two discs and the muscles on my shoulders have separated from my skeleton, and that’s why I lean forward as it’s like gravity is bringing my head forward.”

The icon had to cancel a handful of performances this year as a result of health concerns including a highly-anticipated set at Powertrip Festival in July.

He shared a message with fans a few weeks before the festival stating that he didn’t want his first performance in 5 years to be “half-assed.”

“Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.”