The irony of ‘Blockbuster’ getting a movie released by a streaming service is freakin’ hilarious.

Netflix’s new comedy follows the plight of the last-ever Blockbuster as its manager and staff come to terms with it, ya know, shutting down.

Starring Randall Park and Melissa Fumero, from the creative minds behind Brooklyn Nine-Nine this is definitely one to add to the list!

Check out the trailer below: