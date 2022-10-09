Hop in the DeLorean and put your self-lacing shoes on because our favourite duo has reunited.

Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) and Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) from the 80’s smash hit Back to the Future (1985) reunited Saturday in the Big Apple during a ‘Back to the Future’ panel at New York Comic Con.

The two gave each other a big hug as fans applauded in awe.

A moment that fans will never forget.

Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991. Michael reportedly said at one point … “You guys have given me my whole life,” adding a poignant nugget about his Parkinson’s. Mike said, “The best thing that happened in my life was this thing. Parkinson’s is a gift. I’ve said to people it’s a gift and they say, ‘You’re nuts.’ I say, ‘Yeah, but it’s the gift that keeps on taking.’ But it’s a gift and I wouldn’t change it for anything … It’s not about what I have, it’s about what I’ve been given.”

Advertisement