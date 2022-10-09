The Royal Family is “hugely nervous” about Prince Harry’s upcoming memoir, according to Page Six.

Royal biographer Tom Bower, the writer behind Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors, told the outlet that the Duke of Sussex’s highly-anticipated memoir is a “time bomb.”

Harry’s memoir was initially anticipated to hit bookstore shelves this holiday season but now, “things are up in the air.”

In August, it was reported that Harry’s memoir will likely be pushed back to 2023 due to “truth bombs” he wasn’t sure he should include in the book. Other sources previously shared that the royal family should have worries about the book as Harry is expected to spill details on his relationship with King Charles and his “somewhat tense” relationship with his stepmother, the Queen Consort Camilla Parker Bowles.

Now, with Queen Elizabeth II’s recent passing, Prince Harry is reportedly trying to “take out or downplay” what he wrote about King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, and Kate Middleton.

“I think that everybody knows that the Sussexes can’t amend the book in any way,” Bower told Page Six.

“Can they make it nastier? Because otherwise, we wouldn’t get sales.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bower also revealed there are rumours in London that the book will now “include in it a chapter on the Queen’s funeral.” He added, “And there’ll just be more material about how they were snubbed and all the rest of the invective against the royal family. So I think to that extent, the delay will add to the poison.”