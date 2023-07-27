Kevin Spacey was found not guilty on all nine counts in his sexual assault trial in London. The Oscar-winning actor was accused of sexually assaulting four men between 2001 and 2013 and was facing charges of sexual assault, indecent assault, and causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity.

Spacey broke down in tears as the jury announced its decision. If convicted of the most serious charge, Spacey could have faced life in prison.

During the month-long trial, the four men testified how they were sexually assaulted by Spacey. The actor also took the witness and denied the claims, calling three of the men liars and claiming his encounter with the fourth man was consensual.

Spacey was initially facing 12 charges, but four of the charges were dropped last week due to technicalities.

The ruling is another victory for Spacey, who was awarded $10 million following his victory in a civil lawsuit filed by actor Anthony Rapp, who claimed Spacey sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager at a party in New York City.