Slash says that Guns N’ Roses has a “couple of epic” tracks up their sleeve, but is there enough for an album?

The guitarist made the comments in a recent interview, where he expressed hope the band can release a full-length album, rather than dropping new music as singles.

“I want to go in and cut a whole brand-new record at some point, probably sooner than later,” he said.

“But other than that, we have stuff. … So that’s gonna be coming out piecemeal over the next… few months or something like that. So that’s basically it. We have one more tour left to do next summer, and then that’ll free us up to be able to go in and work on a record.”

The Gunners released two new singles in August and September of 2021, “Absurd” and “Hard Skool,” respectively. Both songs had existed since the Chinese Democracy sessions. The versions the band ultimately released featured newly recorded parts from Slash and Duff McKagan.

Slash explained that the band turn its attention to Axl Rose’s GNR music vault during the pandemic-related shutdowns in 2020 and reworked several new songs, including the pair that was released last year. He said there could be two to four more unreleased tracks on the way.

In all likelihood we won’t get anymore new GNR until December at the earliest. The band is planning to release a gigantic Use Your Illusion box set on November 11.

The collection features 97-tracks in total, including two live albums from concerts in 1991 and 1992. The “super deluxe” version also contains a Blu-Ray video of the band’s Live in New York concert film.