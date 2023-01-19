David Crosby, Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash Co-Founder, has died at the age of 81.

His wife released a statement to Variety, writing, “It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away. He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us. His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Crosby had been active on twitter up until a few days ago, fans were shocked by the news of his death. He was a founding member of two popular and enormously influential ’60s rock units, the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young).

His career saw him achieve rare feats such as being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.