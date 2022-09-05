Zac Efron is about to hit our screens with a very handsome moustache.

‘THE GREATEST BEER RUN EVER’ is an AppleTV+ movie about American patriots showing support to their soldiers during the Vietnam War in the best way possible – giving them beer. I don’t just mean sending a couple six packs in the mail, Chickie Donahue (Efron) packs his bags full of the nectar of the gods and GOES TO VIETNAM HIMSELF to deliver the goods. The reason this is such a great story is because it actually happened.

You’ll be able to catch the movie starring Zac Efron, Russell Crowe & Bill Murray in cinemas and via AppleTV+ September 30th 2022. Check out the trailer below!

