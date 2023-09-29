There’s been a major breakthrough in the shooting death of legendary rapper Tupac in 1996.

Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis was arrested early on Friday in Las Vegas and has been charged with murder over the drive-by killing.

The 60-year-old is one of the last-living witnesses to the killing, and has long admitted in interviews and in his memoir that he was travelling inside the Cadillac from which the gunfire erupted.

He’s been indicted by a Nevada grand jury, two months after police raided his wife’s home.

Police allege he ordered the killing.

Las Vegas County District Attorney Steve Wolfson has told Sky News it’s the indictment the whole world has been waiting almost three decades for.

“It’s often been said, “justice delayed is justice denied” but not in this case. Today justice will be served in the murder of Tupac Shakur,” Mr Wolfson said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Tupac Shakur is a music legend and for a long time this community and world-wide have been wanting justice for Tupac. Today we are taking that first step.”