Film legend Sophia Loren is recovering from successful surgery for a leg fracture after she fell in her Switzerland home.

Loren‘s agent Andrea Giusti said Loren fell in a bathroom on Sunday and the surgery was performed later that day. The operation “went very well and now we only need to wait,” Giusti said.

The 89-year-old actor broke both her hip and a thigh bone, the agent said.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Loren would be discharged from the hospital.

She has lived in a Swiss villa near Lake Geneva for decades.

Earlier this month, she appeared with Italian designer Giorgio Armani in Venice at a fashion show held on the sidelines of the city’s annual film festival.

Roberta Armani, Sophia Loren, Edoardo Ponti and Sasha Alexander attend Giorgio Armani “One Night In Venice” photocall on September 02, 2023 in Venice, Italy.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Loren celebrated her 89th birthday last week. She was scheduled to appear at a restaurant that bears her name in Bari, a city in southern Italy, but her fall forced a cancellation of the event.

Want more? Listen to this best bit from Jonesy & Amanda!
emergency surgery sophia loren