Film legend Sophia Loren is recovering from successful surgery for a leg fracture after she fell in her Switzerland home.

Loren‘s agent Andrea Giusti said Loren fell in a bathroom on Sunday and the surgery was performed later that day. The operation “went very well and now we only need to wait,” Giusti said.

The 89-year-old actor broke both her hip and a thigh bone, the agent said.

It wasn’t immediately clear when Loren would be discharged from the hospital.

She has lived in a Swiss villa near Lake Geneva for decades.

Earlier this month, she appeared with Italian designer Giorgio Armani in Venice at a fashion show held on the sidelines of the city’s annual film festival.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Loren celebrated her 89th birthday last week. She was scheduled to appear at a restaurant that bears her name in Bari, a city in southern Italy, but her fall forced a cancellation of the event.