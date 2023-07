Lindsay Lohan is a mum!

The ‘Parent Trap’ star announced her pregnancy back in March with husband Bader Shammas, now revealing that they’ve welcomed their first child, Luai!

Lindsay gave birth in Dubai with the exact date not known.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

Luai comes from the Arabic word “protector” and “shield”.

“The family is over the moon in love,” her rep said in a statement Monday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Congratulations to Lindsay and Bader!