Qantas has revealed a massive change ahead of the huge Eras Tour shows in Melbourne and Sydney.

The airline disclosed that it will add over 60 additional flights between Melbourne and Sydney to manage the massive amount of people attending Taylor Swift’s biggest concert.

This makes 11,000 more seats available with the new service and other trans-Tasman services will be upgraded from a Boeing 737 to a larger A330 aircraft.

The change will make it easier for concertgoers from other states to still enjoy the over 3 hour mega performance.

A Qantas spokesperson told news.com.au a secret to secure your plane tickets for the Eras Tour stating, “Our lowest fares have a reputation for selling out quickly, so our advice for any concertgoers is to book as soon as possible,”.

These new flights are available to be booked now.

