Elton John bid farewell to his touring career after more than five decades on the road on the weekend. The final concert took place at the Tele2 Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, marking the end of his remarkable Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour.

With a touch of emotion, John expressed his gratitude to the crowd during his last performance. He acknowledged his fans’ unwavering support throughout his 52-year musical journey, from record sales to live shows. The energy of the concert was undeniable, with John delivering memorable hits like ‘Your Song’ and ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.’

Reflecting on the momentous occasion, Elton John thanked his fans once again, emphasising their loyalty and patience over the years. This final show brought a mix of emotions for both the fans and the singer himself, solidifying the end of an era. John admitted it would take time to fully comprehend the reality of retiring from touring after so many years.

During the show, a special message from Chris Martin of Coldplay added to the sentimental atmosphere. Martin expressed love and appreciation for Elton John, acknowledging his significant impact on artists worldwide.

Earlier in the day, Elton John took to Instagram to share his thoughts before the final concert. He posted a video montage, highlighting moments from the tour and reminding fans of his decision to retire from touring.

As fans and fellow artists bid farewell to this legendary performer, Elton John’s music will undoubtedly be cherished forever.

