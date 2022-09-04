‘Friends’ is, without a doubt, one of the most famous shows of all time.

Allegations of a ‘Friends’ star being named one of the “worst people” in Hollywood all started on TikTok when Spencer Pratt (an American reality TV personality) did the ‘Rude Celebrities’ trend on TikTok.

Who was he talking about? None other than Lisa Kudrow.

Talking about Kudrow he said, “Hands down, one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with. By far.”

He continues, “Right in front of me, she tells Heidi (his partner) that she needs to get away from me as fast as possible because I’m going to murder Heidi, and that I have the eyes of a serial killer.”

Reality TV star and entrepreneur-turned talk show host Bethenny Frankel has also come forward, detailing an icy experience with Lisa where Kudrow clearly “didn’t want to be interviewed, which gets in the way of an interview”. We’ll have to wait and see how this unfolds.

In the meantime, let’s remember some of her finest work…

