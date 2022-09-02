It’s a case of another 25th birthday, another break-up for Leonardo DiCaprio.

We have a look at the 47-year-old’s love life and ask the burning question: Has he ever dated anyone older than 25?

Hit PLAY to listen in…

time to update the graph pic.twitter.com/jJczfjMMyF — Dr Dew Croix 🥤 (@DrDewCroix) August 30, 2022

Leonardo me looking at the

DiCaprio weather forecast

🤝

not fond of

anything over 25 — SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) July 15, 2022

white smoke has emerged from the chimney atop north hollywood high school, signaling that leonardo dicaprio has chosen a new girlfriend — Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) August 30, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio on his next date like pic.twitter.com/p30mkofEaP — Sadie Sink’s Oscar (@Jaqssssss) August 30, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio has requested all his movies be taken down from Netflix since it turned 25. https://t.co/SFAJtwyEV6 — Parvinder (@pavvysingh) August 31, 2022