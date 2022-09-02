It’s a case of another 25th birthday, another break-up for Leonardo DiCaprio.
We have a look at the 47-year-old’s love life and ask the burning question: Has he ever dated anyone older than 25?
Hit PLAY to listen in…
time to update the graph pic.twitter.com/jJczfjMMyF
— Dr Dew Croix 🥤 (@DrDewCroix) August 30, 2022
— SHANE REACTION (@imshanereaction) July 15, 2022
white smoke has emerged from the chimney atop north hollywood high school, signaling that leonardo dicaprio has chosen a new girlfriend
— Bob Vulfov (@bobvulfov) August 30, 2022
Leonardo DiCaprio on his next date like pic.twitter.com/p30mkofEaP
— Sadie Sink’s Oscar (@Jaqssssss) August 30, 2022
Leonardo DiCaprio has requested all his movies be taken down from Netflix since it turned 25. https://t.co/SFAJtwyEV6
— Parvinder (@pavvysingh) August 31, 2022
Ok so I have 5 more months to seduce Leonardo DiCaprio before my window of opportunity closes forever
— Caitlin Cook (@DeadCaitBounce) August 31, 2022