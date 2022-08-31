Ozzy Osbourne has opened up about the horrors of living with Parkinson’s Disease in a new interview with The Observer.

“You think you’re lifting your feet, but your foot doesn’t move,” he said of the toll it’s taken on him physically.

“I feel like I’m walking around in lead boots.”

It’s also taken a mental toll, resulting in Ozzy suffering depression and side effects from medication, like short-term memory loss.

“I reached a plateau that was lower than I wanted it to be,” he said of his mental state. “Nothing really felt great. Nothing. So I went on these antidepressants, and they work OK.”

Overall, the worst part about the disease is the fact that there seems to be no end in sight.

“You learn to live in the moment, because you don’t know [what’s going to happen],” Ozzy said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You don’t know when you’re gonna wake up and you ain’t gonna be able to get out of bed. But you just don’t think about it.”

Parkinson’s isn’t the only struggle Ozzy has been dealing with, either. He recently underwent surgery for a spinal injury he suffered in 2019.

“It got so bad that at one point I thought: ‘Oh God, please don’t let me wake up tomorrow morning.’ Because it was f**king agony,” he recalled during the interview.

“With the pressing on the spinal column, I got nerve pain. I’d never f**king heard of nerve pain!” Ozzy added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“You know when you’re a kid, and you’re playing with snow and your hands get really cold? Then you go in and you pour on hot water, and they start getting warm? And you get those chills? And it f**king hurts? It’s like that.”