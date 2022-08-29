Meghan Markle has opened up about how her exit from royal life with Prince Harry has put a strain on Harry’s relationship with his father Prince Charles.

In her profile piece in New York Magazine’s The Cut, Markle revealed her husband felt like he “lost” his father after the couple decided to step away from royal life.

“Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision,” she said.

However, Page Six has since reported that Markle actually meant to say she did not want Harry to lose his dad.

“I’m not aware that Harry has broken up with his father. Charles gave Harry and Meghan millions when they left the UK.”

The royal insider added, “Right now, the family are all at Balmoral, and I’m sure they are aghast at this interview.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Markle was also asked if she believes the rifts within their families would ever be healed, responding: “I think forgiveness is really important. It takes a lot more energy to not forgive. But it takes a lot of effort to forgive. I’ve really made an active effort, especially knowing that I can say anything.” Elsewhere in the wide-ranging profile, Meghan revealed that she would be returning to social media. “I’m getting back… on Instagram,” with the profiler describing her eyes as “alight and devilish.” Meghan and Harry have not updated their joint account since announcing their exit in 2020. Source: iHeartRadio