Brellies, we have some sad news.

The entire Hargreeves family will return for one last hoorah. Netflix have announced the fourth and final season of the Umbrella Academy.

Season 3 ended with the Hargreeves jumping into a new timeline with no powers and less siblings!

Executive Producer, Steve Blackman, told Tudum that all of these twists will be explained in the next season.

There’s no set date on when we’ll expect season 4, however it’s safe to assume it’ll be in the second half of 2023.

