25 years on since Princess Diana’s death and the world is still mourning. Here are some incredible moments in her life as Lady Diana, Princess of Wales.
LONDON, ENGLAND – SEPTEMBER 19: Lady Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 – 1997) laughs with American performer Liza Minnelli at a party following the charity film premiere of “Stepping Out”, at the Langham Hilton Hotel on September 19, 1991 in London. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images)
AYERS ROCK, AUSTRALIA – MARCH 21: Prince Charles, The Prince Of Wales And Diana, Princess Of Wales Standing In Front Of Ayers Rock During Their Official Tour Of Australia (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Prince Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 – 1997) visit Uluru or Ayers Rock in Australia, March 1983. (Photo by Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – OCTOBER 04: Princess Diana With Prince William And Prince Henry [harry] On The Piano At Home In Kensington Palace. ++ Dress Designed By Kanga (lady Dale Tryon) (Photo by Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images)
Diana, Princess of Wales (1961 – 1997) meets singer Michael Jackson backstage at Wembley Stadium in London, before a concert by Jackson in aid of the Prince’s Trust charity, July 1988. (Photo by Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JUNE 11: Diana, Princess of Wales, runs barefoot as she takes part in the Mother’s race during Prince Harry’s school sports day in Richmond on June 11, 1991 in London, United Kingdom. (Photo by Anwar Hussein/WireImage)
Princess Diana (1961 – 1997) with her sons Prince Harry (left) and Prince William, September 1989. It is Prince Harry’s first day at Wetherby School, Notting Hill, London. (Photo by Terry Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)
Princess Diana (1961 – 1997) at the School of the Air, in Alice Springs, Australia, 30th March 1983. She is wearing a dress by Jan van Velden. (Photo by Jayne Fincher/Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)
